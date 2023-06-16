The world’s largest asset manager filed an application on Thursday to create the iShares Bitcoin Trust, with Coinbase as custodian, per the SEC.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BlackRock pushes for the first ever US spot bitcoin ETF – crypto bull Mike Novogratz thinks it could ‘the best thing that could happen’ for the world’s largest cryptocurrency - June 16, 2023
- The Secrets Of The S Curve: Why Bitcoin Adoption Takes Longer Than You Think - June 16, 2023
- As BlackRock files for daily bitcoin product, here’s how another SEC debate may shape ethereum - June 16, 2023