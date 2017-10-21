BlackRock Strategist: There’s No ‘Right or Wrong’ Price for Bitcoin

The chief investment strategist for BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, said in a new interview that he doesn’t know where to peg the “fair” price of bitcoin. Speaking with Business Insider, Richard Turnill said that cryptocurrencies have …
