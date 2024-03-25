BlackRocks Bitcoin ETF is on the verge of surpassing Grayscales GBTC in total crypto holdings. BlackRocks Bitcoin ETF Poised to Surpass Grayscales GBTC in Total Holdings The amount of Bitcoin in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin halving in April to cut mining reward, driving an exodus of old US equipment to countries with cheap electricity - March 24, 2024
- BlackRock’s ETF could flip GBTC in Bitcoin holdings within 3 weeks - March 24, 2024
- BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Nears Overtaking Grayscale’s GBTC in Crypto Holdings Race - March 24, 2024