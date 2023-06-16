World’s biggest asset manager seems to think it can be the first to get permission for a kind of cryptocurrency fund the SEC has consistently rejected. It may have the right clout at the right time to do so.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BlackRock’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Plan Appears To Be A Case Of Perception Bending Reality - June 16, 2023
- Bitcoin Tumbles Below $25K After Fed Decision - June 16, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise On BlackRock ETF News: Why This Veteran Trader Says King Crypto Is ‘Hinged To The Downside For Now’ - June 15, 2023