Blockchain Bites: Bankrupted Cred’s Missing Millions, Bitcoin Miners’ Quarterly Losses and More

Two publicly traded bitcoin mining companies are nearing profitability. Marathon and Hut 8, prominent within the sector, both narrowed quarterly losses, according to quarterly financial statements.
