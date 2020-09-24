Blockchain Bites: MakerDAO’s Do or Dai Moment, Bitcoin in Africa, Dollar Trends Up

Bitcoin drops as the dollar rises, a former Pantera investor is seeking volatility beyond BTC and MakerDAO will not compensate “Black Thursday” victims.
