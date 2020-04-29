Predictions and price models abound ahead of Bitcoin’s halving, expected in less than two weeks. Plus all the news in bite-sized chunks.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Blockchain Bites: What the Bitcoin Halving Means for Miners and Prices - April 29, 2020
- Bitcoin surges above $8,000 for the first time in 2 months ahead of a key halving in the crypto markets - April 29, 2020
- Cryptocurrency in Focus: Bullish Bitcoin Watchers Drool Over the Great ‘Halving’ - April 29, 2020