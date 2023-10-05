The report concluded: “The adoption of on-chain infrastructure, Ethereum Layer-2 networks (including the likes of Optimism, Arbitrum, Base) and the 2024 Bitcoin halving indicate several potential …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Blockchain Infrastructure Adoption, Ethereum L2 Networks, 2024 Bitcoin Halving Are Potential Crypto Market Drivers – Report - October 4, 2023
- Bitcoin miners Marathon, Riot, CleanSpark increase BTC output in September - October 4, 2023
- Bitcoin (BTC) Outperforms Other Asset Classes Amidst Global Market Rout, Report Reveals - October 4, 2023