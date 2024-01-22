Blockchain hit the market in 2009 with the launch of the cryptocurrency bitcoin. In the context of bitcoin, the technology is an immutable and tamper-proof public ledger of transactions. Businesses …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Week Ahead: This week’s altcoin narrative and Bitcoin’s fourth halving targets - January 21, 2024
- Blockchain, the tech behind bitcoin, may have found its ‘killer use case’ by keeping AI in check - January 21, 2024
- Is Coinbase in the Crosshairs? The Multimillion-Dollar Dilemma It Faces as Bitcoin ETFs Surge in Popularity. - January 21, 2024