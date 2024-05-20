BlockDAG has emerged as a premier choice in the 2024 crypto market, vastly outperforming Bitcoin Cash and Cardano with its remarkable $28.3 million presale. The platform’s innovative approach was …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin developers are touting ‘programmability’ as the catalyst for the next rally - May 19, 2024
- BlockDAG Pushes Presale to $28.3 Million Following Global Display Events Eclipsing Cardano And Bitcoin Cash - May 19, 2024
- Paraguay Gov’t Looks to Jail Illegal Bitcoin Miners for ‘Up to 10 Years’ - May 19, 2024