BlockFi is getting ready to launch a bitcoin rewards credit card this year as it continues to build a more complete suite of financial services and draw more consumers into the cryptocurrency market. …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BlockFi to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card This Year - January 2, 2020
- Bitcoin Starts 2o20 With A Whimper As Crypto Markets Dive - January 2, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Falls Below $7K But Bears Yet to Break Key Support Level - January 2, 2020