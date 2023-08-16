But Blockstream spies a window of opportunity as Bitcoin’s halving approaches. Scheduled to take place in early 2024, the once-every-four-years event cuts in half the amount of coins that miners can …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Blockstream Is Betting on Bitcoin Comeback as It Hoards Crypto Mining Rigs - August 16, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ether Hold Up Amid Market Selloff - August 16, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Extreme Volatility Vanishes Amid ‘Extreme Apathy and Exhaustion’ - August 15, 2023