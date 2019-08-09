Blockstream has launched a colocation mining service and already counts the Fidelity Center for Applied Technology and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman as customers. On Thursday, the bitcoin and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Blockstream Launches Bitcoin Mining Farm With Fidelity as Early Customer - August 8, 2019
- Serious Security Warning Issued For World’s Biggest Bitcoin And Crypto Exchange, Binance - August 8, 2019
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Experts Share Best Practices in a Volatile (Yet Maturing) Market. - August 8, 2019