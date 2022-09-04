Blockstream, Sevenlabs Partner To Launch Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange

With XDEX, users can trade bitcoin, stablecoins and other assets related to bitcoin like Liquid assets in a P2P transaction, thereby removing intermediaries.
