Blow To Bitcoin As Binance CEO Makes ‘Safe Haven’ Stock Market Crash Warning
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-07-21
The influential chief executive of the world’s largest bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance, has warned bitcoin is still tied to the stock market and a future crash could send the …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)