Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have been rallying hard so far this year, largely due to interest in crypto from some of the world’s biggest technology companies, including social media giant Facebook, …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Blow To Bitcoin As iPhone-Maker Apple Reveals Sudden Swerve - August 4, 2019
- In the Topsy Turvy World of Crypto, the Bitcoin Bulls Take the Week - August 4, 2019
- FCA lashes out at Bitcoin, claims it has ‘no intrinsic value’ - August 4, 2019