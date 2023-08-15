Bluezelle’s (BLZ) price remains bullish, despite the recent decline. The token broke out over the weekend, rallying almost 130% to record an intra-day high of $0.1218 on August 13. According to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bluezelle Set To Outperform Bitcoin With 60% BLZ Growth Prediction - August 15, 2023
- A tokenized version of Bitcoin is launching on Solana. Here’s what you need to know - August 15, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Europe’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF Opens in Holland - August 15, 2023