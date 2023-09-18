BNB led gainers in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, despite Binance’s growing challenges. Bitcoin and Ether rose during afternoon trading in Asia, as market analysts are saying it …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin moving back into the green with 5% weekly uptick towards $27,000 - September 18, 2023
- BNB leads winners in top 10 cryptos; Bitcoin, Ether rise 0.8% in afternoon trading - September 18, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether Remain Steady, But Analysts Have Bearish Price Predictions - September 18, 2023