Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s position on crypto apparently hasn’t changed despite the economic fallout of the pandemic in the United Kingdom. According to an Oct. 12 report from Reuters, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BoE governor continues to assert Bitcoin has ‘little intrinsic value’ - October 12, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bumps Close to $11.6K; Ether Options Open Interest Dips - October 12, 2020
- The Silk Road Balance Sheet Discrepancy: Bitcoin Worth $4.8 Billion Still Missing - October 12, 2020