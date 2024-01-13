Fallout continues for Boeing and Alaska Air following the midair incident. Hertz kisses EVs goodbye. And the SEC was hacked, taking the wind out of the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs exceed $2 billion volume in first day, launching new era for crypto - January 13, 2024
- UPDATE 1-Bitwise bitcoin ETF draws most inflows on first trading day, company says - January 13, 2024
- Boeing, bitcoin ETF and an SEC hack; Hertz dumps EVs - January 13, 2024