LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin has failed as a currency measured by the traditional benchmarks, and is neither a store of value nor a useful way to buy things, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Monday. “It has pretty much failed thus far on ..
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Visa Created Duplicate Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Transactions - February 19, 2018
- BoE’s Carney says Bitcoin has ‘pretty much failed’ as currency - February 19, 2018
- Israel Confirms It Will Tax Bitcoin as Property - February 19, 2018