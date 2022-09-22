Sparkling white beaches, shimmering white sands, and growing crypto adoption? Tourists will soon come to Boracay for these features. Soon, people will call it a bitcoin island! The cryptocurrency …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Boracay Is Turning Into A Bitcoin Island - September 21, 2022
- Bitcoin price hovers around $19,000 after of Fed rate decision - September 21, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins hold intraday gains after Fed hikes interest rates by 0.75% - September 21, 2022