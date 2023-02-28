Called TwelveFold, the 300-piece Ordinals generative art collection serves as a “visual allegory for the cartography of data on the Bitcoin blockchain.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bored Ape-Parent Yuga Labs’ Next NFTs Will Live on Bitcoin Blockchain - February 27, 2023
- Mooners and Shakers: Bitcoin hangs under $24k as bulls and bears eye each other up; NEM jumps for no good reason - February 27, 2023
- Bitcoin NFT Mints Surpass 200K—But Is Interest in Ordinals Fading? - February 27, 2023