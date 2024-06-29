The proportion of Bitcoin traded over weekends has declined to an all-time low of 16% this year, according to cryptocurrency research firm Kaiko. The drop comes in the wake of the launch of spot …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Boring’ Bitcoin Sends Weekend Trading Volume to All-Time Lows - June 29, 2024
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Reverse Positive Price Trend, But Trader Expects ‘Decent Year-End Run, Starting Late Q3’ - June 29, 2024
- Bitcoin windfall coming for Mt. Gox creditors after decade-long wait and 10,000% price spike - June 29, 2024