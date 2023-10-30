New data from Brazils revenue service agency reveals that stablecoin Tether (USDT) has experienced a remarkable surge in adoption, now accounting for a staggering 80% of all cryptocurrency transactions in
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus Calls Bitcoin ATMs A ‘RipOff’ - October 30, 2023
- Brazil Embraces Tether: Stablecoin Tops Crypto Transactions, Dwarfing Bitcoin - October 30, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Holds At $26,800 Level – Best Time … – Cryptonews - October 30, 2023