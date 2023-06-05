The surge in BRC-20 tokens’ popularity occurred merely two months following the development of the Bitcoin token fungibility protocol. Just a couple of months back, the combined market capitalization …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BRCBooster’s BRC-20 DEX Expansion Ignites DeFi Boom on Bitcoin - June 4, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat Amid Inflation Fears: On-Chain Analytics Firm Says This Could Signal ETH ‘On Its Way’ To $2K - June 4, 2023
- Bitcoin little-changed around US$27,000, Ether treads water; Solana, XRP gain - June 4, 2023