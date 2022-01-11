ANSWER: Bitcoin is a unit of digital currency. It doesn’t have any physical representation; it is all electronic. QUESTION: Where did Bitcoin originate? ANSWER: The foundations for cryptocurrency were …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Breaking down Bitcoin: Valley financial expert decrypts confusion around successful cryptocurrency - January 11, 2022
- Why Aren’t More Women Into Bitcoin? - January 11, 2022
- Inside ‘Bitcoin Beach’: The town of El Zonte operates the world’s first full crypto economy. Its founders shared a behind-the-scenes look at the initiative — and other hot … - January 10, 2022