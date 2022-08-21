Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) saw a massive fall on Friday to the tune of about 15%, but given its strong correlation with the NASDAQ 100 it’s not surprising to see that when the NASDAQ 100 has a strong …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Breaking Down Bitcoin: What Traders Should Watch As BTC Tracks With Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) - August 21, 2022
- Ronin bridge attackers who fled with $625 million move funds to Bitcoin - August 21, 2022
- How the Bitcoin boom led to ‘a giant fleecing of ordinary people’ - August 21, 2022