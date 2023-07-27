Bitcoin and gold could emerge as significant beneficiaries if the BRICS countries, led by their new “BRIC” currency, succeed in de-dollarizing the world economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BRICS Challenges the U.S Dollar: Bitcoin and Gold Beneficiaries Ahead of August Summit to be Attended by 40+ Nations - July 27, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Dips Nearly 3% in Response to Federal Reserve’s 25 Basis Point Rate Hike - July 27, 2023
- Fed raises interest rates, leaves door open to another increase - July 27, 2023