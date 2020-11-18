In a Twitter thread, the chairman of the world’s largest hedge fund said, “I might be missing something about Bitcoin so I’d love to be corrected.” From arguments of privacy to bitcoin’s use as a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Has Suddenly Shot Toward Its $20,000 All-Time High But Now Might Not Be The Time To Buy—Here’s Why - November 17, 2020
- Bridgewater’s Dalio: ‘I’d Love to Be Corrected’ on Bitcoin. Twitter Obliges - November 17, 2020
- Ray Dalio admits he ‘might be missing something’ about Bitcoin as it surges past $17K - November 17, 2020