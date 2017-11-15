BRIEF-Investable Bitcoin offering now available to Goldmoney Clients

Nov 15 (Reuters) – Goldmoney Inc: * Says Bitcoin is now available to full verified Goldmoney Holding Owners as a secure and fully-reserved offline investable asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust …
