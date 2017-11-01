Bitcoin has once again smashed expectations. The move saw bitcoin push through the previous record high of $6,448 (set on Oct. 31) following the news that derivatives marketplace operator CME Group plans to offer bitcoin futures later this year.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bright Futures? Bitcoin Climbs on CME News, But Can Gains Continue? - November 1, 2017
- Is Bitcoin A Safe Haven Asset In Times Of Market Crises? - November 1, 2017
- Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High - November 1, 2017