It is this author’s opinion that over-collateralized, bitcoin-backed stablecoins issued on “DeFi” rails will become a highly-demanded and integral part of the Bitcoin economy in both developed and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy adds another 1,045 Bitcoin to its growing crypto treasury - April 5, 2023
- BTC-Backed Stablecoins Will be An Integral Part Of The Bitcoin Economy - April 5, 2023
- Will Erth Cause The Biggest Bitcoin Crash Ever? - April 5, 2023