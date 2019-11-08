Bitcoin is often described as “digital gold.” While this is an oversimplification, it can be a helpful way of understanding some of bitcoin’s most critical properties — the things that “give bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BTC Bullion: Three Interpretations of Bitcoin as “Digital Gold” - November 7, 2019
- Time For Islamic Law to Face The Bitcoin Question - November 7, 2019
- The SEC Has Rejected Every Bitcoin ETF. This Firm Thinks It Has a Solution - November 7, 2019