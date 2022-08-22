Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week fresh from a new multi-week low amid a return of highly nervous sentiment. After dipping below $21,000 over the weekend, the largest cryptocurrency is consolidating …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BTC miners exit capitulation — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - August 22, 2022
- Bitcoin Nurses Losses as Momentum Gauge Flashes Price Warning - August 22, 2022
- Bitcoin at three-week low: decoding the crypto crash - August 22, 2022