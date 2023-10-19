Bitcoin may witness a “very dovish” move from Powell as high U.S. bond yields cause a stir, while BTC’s price passes $28,600. Bitcoin ( BTC) kept pressure on $28,500 after the Oct. 19 Wall Street open ahead of a key speech on United States economic policy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BTC price climbs above $28.6K as Bitcoin awaits ‘very dovish’ Fed Powell speech - October 19, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Forecast 2023: A roadmap and nine predictions for BTC – FXStreet - October 19, 2023
- Grayscale filed a new application with the SEC for a spot Bitcoin ETF. But a lawsuit against its parent company could complicate matters - October 19, 2023