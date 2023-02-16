Bitcoin price shies away from $25,000 with questions over inflation combine with a resurgent U.S. dollar. Bitcoin ( BTC) trended toward $24,000 at the Feb. 16 Wall Street open after fresh macroeconomic data from the United States overshot estimates.
