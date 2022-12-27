Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it dropped around 1% at the opening bell. Despite involving a move of only $150, the event was still noticeable on lower …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin May Surprise During Holiday Lull But Analysts Warn Crypto Investors Of A Bumpy Ride In 2023 - December 27, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Remain Stable; Terra Classic Becomes Top Gainer - December 27, 2022
- As BTC Price Continued to Decline in 2022, Crypto Miners with Large Loan Agreements Were Forced into Selling Bitcoin: Report - December 27, 2022