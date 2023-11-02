The area above $34,500, meanwhile, was described as an “ideal” target for a local low. #Bitcoin breaks out and reaches a new yearly high. Not a massive breakout, but as long as we stay above $34.8K, the next target is $36.5-37K.#Altcoins to follow after.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BTC price dips 3.5% as ‘overheated’ Bitcoin derivatives spark angst - November 2, 2023
- 4 signs Bitcoin is starting its next bull run - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin price could reach $150,000 by 2025, Bernstein says - November 2, 2023