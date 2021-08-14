BTC price passes $47K ‘worst-case scenario’ as Bitcoin realized cap hits all-time high
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2021-08-14
Bitcoin ( BTC) at $47,000 is turning heads but is in fact only the “worst-case scenario” for one of its most popular analysts. In a tweet on Aug. 13, PlanB, creator of the stock-to-flow family of …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)