Bitcoin (BTC) bought on exchanges every year since 2017 is now on average in profit, the latest data confirms. Compiled by on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, exchange withdrawal figures confirm that at $37,000, a user’s purchase is on aggregate “in the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BTC price returns key profit mark to Bitcoin exchange users at $34.7K - November 21, 2023
- Bitcoin Price & Ethereum Prediction: BTC & ETH Dip by 3 … – Cryptonews - November 21, 2023
- Bitcoin Steady After SEC Sues Kraken. The Crypto Exchange Crackdown Continues. - November 21, 2023