At the time of writing, Bitcoin hovered around $16,900. $17,000 marks a key range for bulls to reclaim, Cointelegraph reported the day prior, and until this happens, the status quo remains. “$BTC …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Two Huge Fed Earthquakes Could Be About To Cause Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Chaos - November 30, 2022
- Bitcoin ‘rarely’ used for legal transactions, on ‘road to irrelevance’, say European Central Bank officials - November 30, 2022
- Bitcoin’s ‘artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance’ - November 30, 2022