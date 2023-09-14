Bitcoin (BTC) headed higher into the Sep. 14 Wall Street open despite fresh macro data showing resurgent United States inflation. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BTC price targets $27K as Bitcoin bulls shrug at PPI inflation surprise - September 14, 2023
- Hire The Best Bitcoin Recovery Expert: How To Safely Recover Stolen Cryptocurrency - September 14, 2023
- Amboss Launches Innovative New Tool to Boost Adoption of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network - September 14, 2023