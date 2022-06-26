BTC price tops 10-day highs as Bitcoin whale demand sees ‘huge spike’
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
2 hours ago
2022-06-26
Just hours from the weekly close, a reversal then set in under $21,500, Bitcoin still in line to seal its first “green” weekly candle since May. The event followed warnings that volatile …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)