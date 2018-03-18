The price of bitcoin and several hundred other cryptocurrencies are suffering from the largest drop in value in well over a year. 2017 turned out to be a phenomenal run the entire year but after the new year, things started looking quite bearish.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Secretive’ Wall Street Firm Includes Bitcoin In Its Traded Assets - March 18, 2018
- BTC Prices Below $8K Could Spell Disaster for Bitcoin Miners - March 18, 2018
- Bubble, Goat, Chicken McNuggets: Bitcoin – As Seen On TV - March 18, 2018