BTIG strategists say cryptocurrency has come of age, and bitcoin should reach $50,000 by the end of 2021. Bitcoin surged to a new record Monday, topping its 2017 high of $19,800, according to data …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 5 Reasons Why Bitcoin Just Hit an All-Time High Price - November 30, 2020
- BTIG says cryptocurrency ‘comes of age,’ puts $50,000 target on bitcoin for 2021 - November 30, 2020
- This Bitcoin mining company’s stock is in free fall following Q3 loss - November 30, 2020