After a watershed year for Bitcoin in 2017, cryptocurrencies have been thrust into the mainstream spotlight. News outlets, TV shows, celebrities and well-known broadcasters couldn’t just sit back while virtual currencies announced themselves to the world …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bubble, Goat, Chicken McNuggets: Bitcoin – As Seen On TV - March 18, 2018
- Bitcoin in the Deep Red, with Next Week’s G20 a Concern - March 18, 2018
- Bitcoin is dangerously close to a ‘death cross’ formation that could send it tumbling - March 17, 2018