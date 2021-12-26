Used auto prices are rising faster than bitcoin and other assets, according to market researcher Jim Bianco. “If you want to know what the best investment you probably had in 2021, it’s that car …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 2021: A Roller-Coaster Year With Lasting Changes For Bitcoin - December 26, 2021
- ‘Bubblicious’ used car prices are rising faster than bitcoin, market researcher Jim Bianco warns - December 26, 2021
- Bitcoin Proponent Senator Cynthia Lummis To Introduce Comprehensive Crypto Bill In 2022 - December 26, 2021