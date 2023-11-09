Bitcoin is already up over 100% YTD, and Bitcoin’s next halving event is anticipated to take place in April 2024. This event could potentially set off another bull run for the cryptocurrency industry and provide a significant tailwind for cryptocurrency-based companies.
