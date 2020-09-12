Bitcoin ( BTC) price appears to have entered the weekend on the good foot after a relatively uneventful Friday saw the price continue to fluctuate between $10,200-$10,400. At the time of writing the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bullish pennant hints at Bitcoin price breakout to $11,300 - September 12, 2020
- Metals, Bitcoin and Fiat’s Race to the Bottom, Feat. Tavi Costa – CoinDesk – Coindesk - September 11, 2020
- Bitcoin miners made $368 million in revenue during August - September 11, 2020